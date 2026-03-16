Arthur Kaluma News: Drops 27 points off bench

Kaluma collected 27 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes Sunday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 129-122 win over the Rip City Remix.

Kaluma led South Bay in scoring by posting an efficient shooting line. He set a new regular-season high in points and collected his first swat since March 4. Kaluma is now averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 29 regular-season outings.