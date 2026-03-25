Arthur Kaluma News: Outstanding performance Tuesday

Kaluma supplied 31 points (11-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Kaluma was very productive despite his side's defeat against Stockton. The forward achieved a season-high scoring tally and came close to a double-double by tying his third-best record in rebounds. He has made the most of his opportunities lately, considering he has been used only as a second-unit asset.