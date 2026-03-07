Arthur Kaluma News: Posts double-double off bench

Kaluma recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 131-110 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kaluma had a great outing despite coming off the bench, with his season-high 12 rebounds leading to his first double-double of the season. He's yet to earn a starting spot but has continued to improve in most statistical categories lately, pushing for more involvement in future games.