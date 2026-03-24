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Asa Newell Injury: Sidelined Monday in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:40am

Newell didn't play Monday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 117-114 win over the Wisconsin Herd due to an undisclosed issue.

Though the Hawks didn't recall the rookie first-round pick ahead of Monday's 146-107 win over the Grizzlies in Atlanta, Newell didn't end up seeing action for the G League club either. So long as Jalen Johnson's left shoulder injury doesn't prove to be a long-term concern, Newell could remain with College Park rather than joining the Hawks for their upcoming two-game road trip. Newell has been highly productive over his 13 G League appearances on the season, averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
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