Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Available for NBA club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Newell has been recalled from the G League and will be available for the Hawks' game against Sacramento on Saturday.

Newell rejoins the Hawks after a brief G League stint. With Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Onyeka Okongwu (finger) out, and with Jock Landale (shoulder) questionable, Newell could be part of the rotation Saturday night. The rookie big man hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 26.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
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