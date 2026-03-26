Asa Newell News: Back in action in G League

Newell (undisclosed) recorded seven points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and three blocks across 34 minutes Wednesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 129-120 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Newell struggled to find his shooting touch and didn't make much of an impact on the glass, but he was cleared to play without any restrictions Wednesday after missing the Skyhawks' previous game Monday due to an undisclosed issue. The rookie first-round pick remains part of the Hawks' 15-man roster, but because playing time has been difficult to come by at the NBA level, he could stick around with the Skyhawks through their final two games of the G League's regular season.