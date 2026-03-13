Asa Newell News: Dispatched to G League
The Hawks assigned Newell to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.
Newell will practice with College Park on Friday but could rejoin the Hawks for their next game Saturday versus the Bucks in Atlanta. The rookie big man has appeared in just one of the Hawks' 10 games since the All-Star break, with his lone action being a three-minute cameo in garbage time of a blowout win over the Wizards on Feb. 26.
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