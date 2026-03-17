Asa Newell News: Dispatched to G League
The Hawks assigned Newell to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.
Newell had been active for the Hawks' game against the Magic on Monday, but he remained out of the rotation for Atlanta's 124-112 win. The rookie first-round pick should be in line for extended playing time with College Park in its game Tuesday versus the Austin Spurs.
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