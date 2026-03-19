Asa Newell News: Double-doubles in G League win

Newell produced 22 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Newell has made 11 appearances at the G League level this season, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his past nine games. He's also recorded a double-double in five of his past seven appearances for the Skyhawks.