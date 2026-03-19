Asa Newell News: Double-doubles in G League win
Newell produced 22 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Newell has made 11 appearances at the G League level this season, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his past nine games. He's also recorded a double-double in five of his past seven appearances for the Skyhawks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th80 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season175 days ago
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive209 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights241 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More