Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 10:38pm

Newell provided 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 loss to the Heat.

Newell impressed in his second career start, matching his career high in points while pulling down a career-best 11 rebounds. It was just the second double-double of his career, and his second-best offensive rebounding effort of the season.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
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