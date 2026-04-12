Asa Newell News: Double-doubles in loss

Newell provided 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 loss to the Heat.

Newell impressed in his second career start, matching his career high in points while pulling down a career-best 11 rebounds. It was just the second double-double of his career, and his second-best offensive rebounding effort of the season.