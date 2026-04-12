Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Drawing start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Newell will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With all of the Hawks' starters resting, Newell will make his second career start during the regular-season finale. In his first start, he posted two points (1-5 FG), four rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes during a 138-116 loss in Minnesota.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
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