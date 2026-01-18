Newell has fallen out of the rotation lately at the NBA level, as he hasn't played at all in two of the team's last seven games and has been used mainly in garbage time of blowout wins or losses in his five appearances during that stretch. As such, the Hawks will send the rookie first-round pick to the G League to get in some extended playing time. He'll presumably play for College Park in Sunday's game against the Maine Celtics before rejoining the Hawks ahead of Monday's home game versus the Bucks.