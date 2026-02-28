Asa Newell News: Heading to G League

Atlanta assigned Newell to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Newell logged just two points in three minutes of play during Thursday's game against the Wizards before being sent back to the G League club. He could see increased action if he plays in the Skyhawks' upcoming contests, having made seven starts while averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season in G League play.