Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Logs double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Newell supplied 25 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist during 28 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Newell made his eighth G League appearance of the season and tied his best figure of rebounds, achieving a double-double for the third time in that period. He's currently on assignment from the Hawks and might continue to get more opportunities with the affiliate club in the short term.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
62 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
157 days ago
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive
NBA
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive
Author Image
Austin Remo
191 days ago
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
NBA
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Austin Remo
223 days ago