Asa Newell News: Logs double-double in G League

Newell supplied 25 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist during 28 minutes in Saturday's 137-117 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Newell made his eighth G League appearance of the season and tied his best figure of rebounds, achieving a double-double for the third time in that period. He's currently on assignment from the Hawks and might continue to get more opportunities with the affiliate club in the short term.