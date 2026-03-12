Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Posts big numbers in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 11:44am

Newell registered 29 points (12-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 127-126 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Newell tied his G League season high with 29 points and has scored at least 20 points in six of his past eight appearances with College Park. He also finished one rebound away from notching his fourth straight double-double. Atlanta doesn't appear to have an opening in the rotation for the rookie first-round pick at the moment, so he could continue to see most of his opportunities in the G League.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
