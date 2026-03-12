Asa Newell News: Posts big numbers in G League
Newell registered 29 points (12-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 127-126 win over the Windy City Bulls.
Newell tied his G League season high with 29 points and has scored at least 20 points in six of his past eight appearances with College Park. He also finished one rebound away from notching his fourth straight double-double. Atlanta doesn't appear to have an opening in the rotation for the rookie first-round pick at the moment, so he could continue to see most of his opportunities in the G League.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th73 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season168 days ago
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive202 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights234 days ago
