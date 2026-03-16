Asa Newell News: Recalled by Atlanta
Newell was recalled to the Hawks from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.
Newell will return to the NBA club after presumably logging a few practices with College Park. He's appeared in one game for Atlanta since Feb. 11 but should be available if needed Monday night against Orlando.
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