Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

The Hawks recalled Newell from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

With Jalen Johnson (hip) out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Newell is summoned to offer Atlanta some emergency depth. Newell would likely need Zaccharie Risacher (hip) to be sidelined as well in order to play meaningful minutes.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
59 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season
Rotowire Staff
154 days ago
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive
NBA
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive
Author Image
Austin Remo
188 days ago
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
NBA
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Austin Remo
220 days ago