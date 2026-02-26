Asa Newell News: Recalled from G League
The Hawks recalled Newell from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.
With Jalen Johnson (hip) out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Newell is summoned to offer Atlanta some emergency depth. Newell would likely need Zaccharie Risacher (hip) to be sidelined as well in order to play meaningful minutes.
