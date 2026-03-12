Asa Newell News: Recalled to NBA
Newell was recalled to the Hawks from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.
The move is a possible signal that Atlanta is bracing for Jonathan Kuminga (knee) to be unavailable for Thursday's tilt versus the Nets. Newell has averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.1 minutes per contest through 40 NBA games this season.
