Asa Newell News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:41pm

Newell was recalled to the Hawks from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

The move is a possible signal that Atlanta is bracing for Jonathan Kuminga (knee) to be unavailable for Thursday's tilt versus the Nets. Newell has averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.1 minutes per contest through 40 NBA games this season.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
