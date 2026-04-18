Asa Newell News: Returns to bench

Newell will come off the bench for Game 1 against the Knicks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Newell had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes of the season finale with the Hawks resting multiple players. He'll likely be used sparingly in the postseason, however.