Asa Newell News: Returns to bench
Newell will come off the bench for Game 1 against the Knicks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Newell had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes of the season finale with the Hawks resting multiple players. He'll likely be used sparingly in the postseason, however.
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