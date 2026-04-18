Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Newell will come off the bench for Game 1 against the Knicks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Newell had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes of the season finale with the Hawks resting multiple players. He'll likely be used sparingly in the postseason, however.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
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