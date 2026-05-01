Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Scoreless in seven minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Newell had no counting stats across seven minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Newell made a rare appearance in garbage time in this lopsided defeat. The rookie first-round pick wasn't given many opportunities at the NBA level in 2025-26. He made 44 regular-season appearances and averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 11.4 minutes per contest, but he did shoot 53.8 percent from the field.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
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