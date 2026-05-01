Asa Newell News: Scoreless in seven minutes
Newell had no counting stats across seven minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Newell made a rare appearance in garbage time in this lopsided defeat. The rookie first-round pick wasn't given many opportunities at the NBA level in 2025-26. He made 44 regular-season appearances and averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 11.4 minutes per contest, but he did shoot 53.8 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th123 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings: Top Picks for 2025-26 NBA Season218 days ago
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Review: Rookie Deep Dive252 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025 NBA Summer League: Top Rookie Performances and Fantasy Insights284 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Asa Newell See More