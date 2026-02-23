Asa Newell headshot

Asa Newell News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

The Hawks transferred Newell to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Despite the continued absence of Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Newell hasn't appeared in any of Atlanta's past three games. However, steadier reps are open to Newell for however long he stays in the G League.

Asa Newell
Atlanta Hawks
