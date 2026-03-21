Asa Newell News: Shines in win Saturday
Newell finished with 36 points (13-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in Saturday's win over the Westchester Knicks.
He had 18 points, seven boards, three blocks and one steal when these clubs met on Thursday. While Newell went without an assist for a second-straight contest, he certainly made up for it on the offensive end Saturday.
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