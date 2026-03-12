Au'Diese Toney Injury: Out due to injury

Toney was absent in Wednesday's 135-128 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise due to a lower leg injury.

Toney missed his chance to extend a nine-game starting streak as he wasn't healthy enough to play this time. He has been active during the regular season, averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game. It's still unclear when Toney will return to action, but both DaJuan Gordon and Keion Brooks should get extended outings in the meantime.