Au'Diese Toney News: Efficient outing in return

Toney (lower leg) had 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 141-115 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Toney contributed points off the bench thanks to his solid aim from three-point range Saturday. The versatile player has converted at least 80.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in three of his last four games played. He bounced back from a slight leg injury but had his playing time managed, and he could now aim to compete for a starting role with DaJuan Gordon and Keion Brooks.