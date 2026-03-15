Au'Diese Toney headshot

Au'Diese Toney News: Efficient outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 8:52am

Toney (lower leg) had 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in Saturday's 141-115 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Toney contributed points off the bench thanks to his solid aim from three-point range Saturday. The versatile player has converted at least 80.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in three of his last four games played. He bounced back from a slight leg injury but had his playing time managed, and he could now aim to compete for a starting role with DaJuan Gordon and Keion Brooks.

Au'Diese Toney
 Free Agent
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