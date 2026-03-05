Au'Diese Toney News: Returns to action

Toney produced 18 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 43 minutes of Tuesday's 122-110 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Toney was back in action after serving his suspension. He's been a key player for the Boom this season with 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.