Au'Diese Toney News: Serving suspension
Toney was suspended by the league for Friday's 135-133 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Toney saw his streak of six G League starts come to an end, with M.J. Iraldi taking his place for Friday's game. That could remain the case if Toney is ineligible for subsequent contests, but the 26-year-old forward will likely return to the main lineup as soon as he's allowed to play again.
Au'Diese Toney
Free Agent
