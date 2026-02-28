Au'Diese Toney News: Sidelined through suspension

Toney was suspended by the league for Friday's 135-133 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Toney saw his streak of six G League starts come to an end, with M.J. Iraldi taking his place for Friday's game. That could remain the case if Toney is ineligible for subsequent contests, but the 26-year-old forward will likely return to the main lineup as soon as he's cleared to play again.