Augustas Marciulionis Injury: Finds opportunity with Lakers

Marciulionis agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Marciulionis didn't hear his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, but he was quick to receive an opportunity at the next level. The 6-foot-4 guard put up strong numbers with Saint Mary's during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 appearances. According to Givony, Marciulionis is recovering from a foot injury that prevented him from taking part in pre-draft workouts and will keep him out until late July, so the 23-year-old doesn't look as though he'll be ready to contribute for the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League. Marciulionis should be healthy well in advance of training camp, however.