Augustas Marciulionis News: Out for personal reasons
Marciulionis was sidelined in Thursday's 129-98 G League win over the Valley Suns due to a personal issue.
Marciulionis is now questionable for upcoming games, although he hasn't played a big role this season, so his absence impacts the depth of the squad. R.J. Davis and Bronny James might retain the starting spots even when Marciulionis rejoins the team.
Augustas Marciulionis
Free Agent
