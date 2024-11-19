Ausar Thompson Injury: Assigned to G League
Thompson (illness) was assigned to the Pistons' G League affiliate Tuesday.
Thompson is seemingly nearing a return to game action and will join the Motor City Cruise to help regain his conditioning. The second-year forward has been cleared to play by the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, though the club has decided to work him back to playing form slowly. Thompson's next chance to make his season debut will come Thursday against the Hornets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now