Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Thompson (illness) was assigned to the Pistons' G League affiliate Tuesday.

Thompson is seemingly nearing a return to game action and will join the Motor City Cruise to help regain his conditioning. The second-year forward has been cleared to play by the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, though the club has decided to work him back to playing form slowly. Thompson's next chance to make his season debut will come Thursday against the Hornets.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now