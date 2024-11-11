Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Cleared by NBA fitness panel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Thompson (illness) has been cleared to play by the NBA's fitness panel, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Thompson has been sidelined since March due to a blood clot issue, but he can now begin his ramp-up process which includes participating in full-contact practices. He's targeting a return in the near future, but an official return date hasn't been announced yet.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
