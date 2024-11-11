Ausar Thompson Injury: Cleared by NBA fitness panel
Thompson (illness) has been cleared to play by the NBA's fitness panel, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Thompson has been sidelined since March due to a blood clot issue, but he can now begin his ramp-up process which includes participating in full-contact practices. He's targeting a return in the near future, but an official return date hasn't been announced yet.
