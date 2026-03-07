Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Saturday that Thompson is considered "day-to-day" due to a right ankle sprain, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Thompson sprained his right ankle during the first quarter of the Pistons' 121-106 loss to the Spurs on Thursday. He was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined for Sunday's road tilt against Miami. Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green are all candidates to enter the Pistons' starting lineup in Thompson's absence.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
36 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
49 days ago