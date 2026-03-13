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Ausar Thompson Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:06am

Thompson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Thompson is expected to miss a fifth consecutive game as he remains on the injury report with a right ankle sprain. On March 7, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff mentioned it would be "a minute" before the wing returned, but the doubtful tag suggests Thompson is trending in the right direction. Marcus Sasser is expected to remain in the starting lineup in Thompson's place, while Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter should continue to see expanded roles.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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