Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Fails to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Thompson (ankle) didn't return to Thursday's game against the Spurs. He finished the night with one block in two minutes.

Thompson picked up an ankle injury minutes into the first quarter, and he didn't check back into the game after being diagnosed with a sprain. Javonte Green, Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert were all far more involved during Thursday's clash without Thompson in the mix. The 23-year-old will likely be re-evaluated within the next day or so and should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn until further notice.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
