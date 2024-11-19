Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Joins G League team for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 10:48am

The Pistons assigned Thompson (conditioning) to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.

Thompson has yet to make his season debut after being sidelined due to a blood clot issue, but after recently gaining clearance from the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, the second-year forward is beginning to ramp back up. He'll likely participate in practice with Motor City on Tuesday before rejoining the NBA club ahead of Thursday's game at Charlotte.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
