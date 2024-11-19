Ausar Thompson Injury: Joins G League team for practice
The Pistons assigned Thompson (conditioning) to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.
Thompson has yet to make his season debut after being sidelined due to a blood clot issue, but after recently gaining clearance from the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, the second-year forward is beginning to ramp back up. He'll likely participate in practice with Motor City on Tuesday before rejoining the NBA club ahead of Thursday's game at Charlotte.
