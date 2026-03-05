Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 5:28pm

Thompson went to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Spurs with an apparent right ankle injury, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Thompson appeared to twist his right ankle on a drive to the basket and was down in pain for a few minutes before hobbling to the locker room. Ronald Holland checked into the game to replace the injured Thompson, who can be considered questionable to return until the team has an update to share.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
47 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Start/Sit: Time To Lean Into The Lakers
Author Image
Adam King
52 days ago