Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Likely to miss time, but day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 6:01pm

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Saturday that Thompson is considered "day-to-day" while he recovers from a right ankle sprain, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Thompson sprained the ankle during the first quarter of the Pistons' 121-106 loss to the Spurs on Thursday. He's since been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, and with Bickerstaff noting that it's "going to be a minute" before Thompson plays again, the third-year forward looks safe to rule out through Sunday's road game against Miami. Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green are all candidates to enter the Pistons' starting lineup in Thompson's stead beginning with Saturday's game.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
