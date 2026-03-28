Ausar Thompson Injury: Likely to play Saturday
Thompson (ankle) is now listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Thompson was initially listed as questionable due to right ankle injury management, but the third-year pro is trending toward being available for Saturday's contest. He missed five games earlier this month due to his ankle issue, and in his seven outings since returning March 15, he has averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over 28.6 minutes per game.
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