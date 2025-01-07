Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 2:06pm

Thompson (illness) will not play in Wednesday's matchup against Brooklyn.

This will be Thompson's second consecutive absence due to illness. Prior to sustaining his illness, Thompson averaged 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocks across 19.7 minutes in his last 10 games. While he recovers, expect Ron Holland and Wendell Moore to see extended playing time until he returns.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
