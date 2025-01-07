Ausar Thompson Injury: Out again Wednesday

Thompson (illness) will not play in Wednesday's matchup against Brooklyn.

This will be Thompson's second consecutive absence due to illness. Prior to sustaining his illness, Thompson averaged 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocks across 19.7 minutes in his last 10 games. While he recovers, expect Ron Holland and Wendell Moore to see extended playing time until he returns.