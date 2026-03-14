Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Thompson (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Thompson is on track to end a five-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, which would likely send Marcus Sasser back to the second unit. In his past seven outings before picking up the injury March 5, Thompson had averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.1 minutes per contest.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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