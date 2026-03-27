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Ausar Thompson Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Thompson is questionable due to right ankle injury management after missing five straight games earlier this month due to a right ankle sprain. If the third-year forward is ultimately ruled out, Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
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