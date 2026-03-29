Ausar Thompson Injury: Questionable to face OKC
Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Thompson may be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set due to right ankle injury management. Javonte Green, Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter would be candidates to see increased playing time if Thompson is ruled out.
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