Ausar Thompson Injury: Questionable to play Saturday
Thompson (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against New York.
Thompson was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to an illness. He doesn't appear to be under the weather anymore, but he is iffy to play Saturday due to left adductor soreness. If Thompson is unable to play, Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio would likely see an uptick in playing time off the bench.
