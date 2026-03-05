Ausar Thompson Injury: Questionable to return
Thompson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against San Antonio due to a right ankle sprain, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Thompson left the game early in the first quarter after picking up an ankle injury. Javonte Green, Ronald Holland and Kevin Huerter could all gets more looks if Thompson is unable to return.
