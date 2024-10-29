Ausar Thompson Injury: Remains out

Thompson (illness/conditioning) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Thompson still hasn't been medically cleared for game action, but it's encouraging that he's listed on the injury report with a return to competition reconditioning tag. The second-year wing continues to work his way back from a blood clot issue that sidelined him last season, but he's expected to play at some point this season, though he remains without a firm return timetable.