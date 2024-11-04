Ausar Thompson Injury: Remains out indefinitely

Thompson (illness/conditioning) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

The second-year wing's rookie season was cut short due to blood clots, and while there is optimism he'll suit up this year, it's unclear when that'll be. He has been limited to conditioning and individual drills at recent practices and is cleared to travel with the team, encouraging steps. However, Thompson remains out indefinitely until he's given medical clearance by the NBA Players' Association.