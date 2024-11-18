Ausar Thompson Injury: Remains out indefinitely
Thompson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to return to competition reconditioning.
Thompson has been cleared to play by the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, but the Pistons remain cautious with the second-year forward as he regains his conditioning. He's yet to make his season debut, and his next chance to play will come Thursday in Charlotte.
