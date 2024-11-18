Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson Injury: Remains out indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Thompson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to return to competition reconditioning.

Thompson has been cleared to play by the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, but the Pistons remain cautious with the second-year forward as he regains his conditioning. He's yet to make his season debut, and his next chance to play will come Thursday in Charlotte.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
