Ausar Thompson Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Thompson logged just two minutes before exiting Thursday's loss to the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle, and he'll be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set. With the third-year forward sidelined, Javonte Green, Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
