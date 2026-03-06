Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Thompson logged just two minutes before exiting Thursday's loss to the Spurs due to a sprained right ankle, and he'll be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set. With the third-year forward sidelined, Javonte Green, Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

