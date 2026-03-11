Ausar Thompson Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Thompson is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers with a right ankle sprain.
Thompson is missing a fourth consecutive contest Thursday. His next chance to play comes on a short turnaround Friday against the Grizzlies. Marcus Sasser will likely continue to start at shooting guard for the Pistons until Thompson is cleared to retake the floor.
