Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Thompson is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers with a right ankle sprain.

Thompson is missing a fourth consecutive contest Thursday. His next chance to play comes on a short turnaround Friday against the Grizzlies. Marcus Sasser will likely continue to start at shooting guard for the Pistons until Thompson is cleared to retake the floor.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ausar Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago