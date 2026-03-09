Ausar Thompson headshot

Ausar Thompson Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Thompson is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets with a right ankle sprain.

Thompson is missing a third consecutive contest Tuesday. His next chance to play comes Thursday versus the 76ers. Marcus Sasser should continue to start for the Pistons until Thompson is cleared to retake the court.

Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
